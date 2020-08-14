https://www.theblaze.com/news/democratic-lawmaker-rips-democrats-recess

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) blasted the Democrat-controlled House on Wednesday for taking a monthlong recess despite not reaching a deal with Republicans on a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

What are the details?

During a Facebook Live town hall with his constituents, Khanna said, “I think Congress should be in session. I think it’s absurd for Congress to be going on a break during a pandemic and a national crisis.”

“I don’t think this is a smart move to recess and I agree with you,” Khanna told one constituent with questions, according to Fox News. “I share your frustration.”

The House last took votes on the coronavirus stimulus package on July 31. A new vote is not expected to be taken until at least the week of Sept. 14 as Congress is currently in its annual August recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.) were in talks with President Donald Trump and his administration over the last several weeks in order to strike a new stimulus deal.

Democrats initially wanted $3 trillion in aid for the U.S. people. The GOP pitched a $1 trillion plan in return.

Trump takes decisive action

Earlier this week, TheBlaze reported that Democrats are expected to take legal action against Trump for his recent executive orders designed to provide Americans with economic relief amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Trump took unilateral action after the latest negotiations between Democrats in Congress and the White House stalled.

Ahead of the impending recess, the president signed a series of executive orders that intended to provide American workers with an additional $400 weekly unemployment stipend, cut payroll taxes for workers making less than $100,000 per year, extend eviction moratoriums, and defer student loan payments while forgiving accrued interest.

In a joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer attacked Trump over the move.

“Today’s meager announcements by the President show President Trump still does not comprehend the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families. We’re disappointed that instead of putting in the work to solve Americans’ problems, the President instead chose to stay on his luxury golf course to announce unworkable, weak and narrow policy announcements to slash the unemployment benefits that millions desperately need and endanger seniors’ Social Security and Medicare,” the joint statement said on the executive orders.

