Democrats are very concerned about what is said about Kamala Harris.

They want to have control over what criticisms are allowed and what is off limits.

A very clear message has been sent to the media. Be careful.

Tammy Bruce writes at the Washington Times:

Democratic Party sets rules for criticizing Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris Media organizations have just been warned by the Democratic Party machine that they better be very, very careful with how they cover Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice — just revealed to be Kamala Harris. Any criticism of the expected woman will be considered racist and sexist, we are told. Oh, they wrap up that threat in a word salad, but that’s the bottom line: There should be second and even third thoughts about any criticism of Mr. Biden’s VP pick. An actual memo went out from an ad hoc group of Democratic operatives (pretending to be advocates for women) to media organizations with orders on how to proceed with their coverage. The fact that they expected this partisan missive to be accepted and adhered to by media entities tells you all you need to know about the problem with today’s legacy media… Hiding Mr. Biden in a basement has been absurdly accepted by the media. Unable to toss Ms. Harris into a literal basement, they’re now trying to construct a virtual bunker for her.

Do you know why Democrats are really concerned? It’s because they remember how they treated a certain Republican woman back in 2008.

John Daniel Davidson writes at The Federalist:

The Ghost Of Sarah Palin Will Haunt The Media This Election Cycle In the coming months, a phalanx of mainstream media outlets and leftist women’s groups will be deployed to defend Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick, by labeling any and all criticism of her as sexist and possibly racist. (It remains unclear what we’re to make of Harris’s own charges against Biden of racism and sexism—and sexual assault—in the primaries earlier this year.) Groups like Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and others recently sent a letter to news outlets that they’ll be monitoring coverage of Biden’s VP pick by “popping up rapid response teams tasked with tracking and calling out sexism and racism in real-time,” according to NBC News… We’re going to hear a lot of that sort thing this election cycle. Because the double standard that’s about to be applied to Harris is so appallingly obvious even to corporate media, we’re also going to hear a lot of retroactive and transparently insincere sympathy for Palin.

Democrats and the media treated Sarah Palin ruthlessly.

Now they’re trying to avoid payback.

