https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrats-snub-aoc-give-partys-thought-leader-60-seconds-talk-dnc-convention/

Bill Clinton will be given a prominent speaking slot at the Democrat convention in Milwaukee this month. Bill Clinton was listed on Epstein’s Lolita Express flight logs 27 times.

Just last week Bill Clinton was named in a court document release. An Epstein witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

But party leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not slotted on the speaking list according to reports until this week.

The party’s thought leader will only get 60 seconds to speak at the convention next week!

TRENDING: It Begins: Black Lives Matter Mob Demands White People Move Out of Homes and Leave Them for Black People (VIDEO)

Evidently, Democrat moderates still think they control the party.

FOX News reported:

Progressives blasted the Democratic National Committee for allotting only 60 seconds at next week’s convention to “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., while giving larger platforms to former Republican Gov. John Kasich and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Ocasio-Cortez has become an icon among the left since being sworn into Congress in 2018, but she is set to give a one-minute pre-recorded address at the convention, which she acknowledged on Twitter quoting the poem “God’s Minute” by the late civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin E. Mays. “I only have a minute. Sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, I did not choose it, But I know that I must use it,” Ocasio-Cortez cited the poem on Wednesday. “Give account if I abuse it. Suffer if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, But eternity is in it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

