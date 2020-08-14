https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-cohen-book-disloyal/2020/08/14/id/982226

The title “Disloyal” is an apt title of a book by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Friday, since it supposedly will reveal confidential information that lawyers are ethically barred from discussing.

“Lawyers should not be revealing confidential communications with their clients, even if they are in disagreement with them,” Dershowitz said on “American Agenda.” “They shouldn’t be revealing secrets. They shouldn’t be revealing anything they’ve learned from the representation of the client.

“And I suspect this book is chock filled with information that should not have been revealed. “Disloyal” is the perfect title of the book because it shows a lawyer being disloyal to a client. Something bar associations don’t like. Something fellow lawyers don’t like.”

The book, formally titled “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” will be released Sept. 8 by Skyhorse Publishing, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Dershowitz, who served as a member of Trump’s defense team during his impeachment trial, added that if circumstances were different, the legal community would be aghast at Cohen’s actions.

“If this shoe were on the other foot, if this were a lawyer for a Democratic candidate for president, I think you’d hear a lot of civil libertarians and lawyers objecting to the disclosure of information that should never be disclosed by a lawyer,” said Dershowitz, who has his own book out, “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo.”

“But because it’s President Trump, you’re not going to hear lawyers and civil libertarians, bar association types, complaining loudly this disloyal breach of trust.”

Cohen is serving a three-year term after pleading guilty to campaign finance law violations and lying to Congress in 2018. He was released to home confinement in May due to concerns of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

