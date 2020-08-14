http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vb9h5AlpPoA/

The DOJ accused Yale University on Thursday of discriminating against Asian and White applicants in its admissions process. In 2019, Harvard University went to trial over allegations that it had discriminated against Asian applicants in its admissions process, ultimately prevailing against charges of discrimination.

According to a report by the New York Times, Yale University is currently facing an investigation by the Justice Department over practices that the government alleges are discriminatory against Asian-Americans and White Americans.

In a letter sent to Yale, assistant attorney general Eric S. Dreiband claimed that Yale data suggests that Asian and White applicants have a significantly lower chance of admissions than their equally-qualified minority peers.

“For example, the likelihood of admission for Asian American and White applicants who have similar academic credentials is significantly lower than for African American and Hispanic applicants to Yale College,” the letter reads. “For the great majority of applicants, Asian American and White applicants have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials.”

Dreiband went on to argue that this week that the type of discrimination that occurs in Yale’s admissions process causes social division.

“There is no such thing as a nice form of race discrimination,” Dreiband wrote. “Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness and division.” Yale University President Peter Salovey claims that the Justice Department’s claims are without merit. Salovey took it a step further by stating that Yale is committed to diversity. “The department’s allegation is baseless,” said Peter Salovey, Yale’s president. “At this unique moment in our history, when so much attention properly is being paid to issues of race, Yale will not waver in its commitment to educating a student body whose diversity is a mark of its excellence.” Breitbart News reported extensively in 2019 on a lawsuit filed against Harvard University that claimed that the university deployed discriminatory practices in its admissions office. Although a judge ruled that Harvard does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants, the case has already been appealed to a higher court.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

