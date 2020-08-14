https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/donald-trump-jr-and-janice-dean-rip-decision-to-cancel-the-9-11-memorials-tribute-in-light-because-of-covid-19/

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has canceled its annual “Tribue in Light” memorial over concerns workers cannot safely set up the light needed for the event because of COVID-19:

9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial in NYC canceled amid COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/XY12AQCHEv pic.twitter.com/6uxDj4FvpV — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2020

Weird. Workers — and Mayor Bill de Blasio — had no issue painting the street in front of Trump Tower despite COVID-19:

NYC mayor @BilldeBlasio says that the 9/11 memorial lights in memory of the 2,606 New Yorkers, including 343 firefighters, won’t shine this year, because it is too dangerous for the electricians to work together to connect the lights due to COVID-19 social distancing rules. pic.twitter.com/NugFWv3PRS — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 14, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. ripped the city over the decision:

What an absolute disgrace. Looting, rioting, and mass protests are just fine im NYC, but honoring the dead of the Sept 11th terror attacks is forbidden. It’s a real shame what’s happened to the city under its current incompetent leadership!!! https://t.co/VwJLwuOF24 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 14, 2020

As did Fox News’ Janice Dean:

As the wife of a surviving member of the @fdny during the September 11th attacks, this is a disgrace. If you can have “peaceful protests” and the MTV music awards, you should be able to find ways to remember those who died on September 11th, 2001. https://t.co/DeWTQzVa1W — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 14, 2020

Hopefully, they find a way to get this done:

The tribute was a symbol of resolve… lots of questions about why it isn’t doable > https://t.co/sZv7MxM0PM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 14, 2020

City councilman Joe Borelli is already working on it:

There’s a lot of fancy names on the board of the 9/11 Museum with deep pockets, but it’s a shame they lack the creativity & will to live up to their mission. First the ceremony, now this An outdoor lighting crew can work without an elevated risk of Covid. https://t.co/IsQhxa9Ed9 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 14, 2020

Update: I am coordinating with the head of the AFL-CIO NYC Central Labor Council. There are men and women who would be honored to do the work of presenting the Tribute in Lights at the World Trade Center. The @Sept11Memorial must rethink their decision. pic.twitter.com/wbTdSWJCSt — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 14, 2020

Update # 2 – we have formed a small group of bipartisan council members who are asking President Trump to support the effort to present the Tribute in Lights. Hopefully with this effort, and with our labor friends, we can deliver the manpower and the machines. pic.twitter.com/O2Yrdx8Ng6 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 14, 2020

And there are already plans for alternative memorials. One form the Tunnel to Towers charity:

The #TowersofLight that shine from NYC in tribute to those lost on #Sept11 are an iconic symbol of hope. We must #NEVERFORGET – #Tunnel2Towers is doing everything in its power to make sure that they will once again be illuminated. Read more: https://t.co/5Hxzhj3wZH… pic.twitter.com/yG3QIPPgmG — Tunnel to Towers Delmarva (@T2Tdelmarva) August 14, 2020

And a second one is planned by the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association:

NYC Belongs to the People, The Lights Will Go On… pic.twitter.com/vaAmUbM1lV — SBA (@SBANYPD) August 14, 2020

