President Donald Trump on Friday retweeted two posts on Twitter from a user describing Sen. Kamala Harris with the nickname “Camel Laugh.”

“Let’s get this straight right away Camel Laugh and China Joe will lie, lie, and lie and the media will NOT challenge them on all the false statements they make,” the Twitter user David Rossi wrote on Twitter with the account @buds1008. “IT IS UP TO AMERICAN WARRIORS TO GET THE TRUTH OUT TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!!”

The president retweeted the posts at 12:59 early Friday morning. The account has 1,627 followers and no profile picture.

“While Biden plays hide and seek with Camel Laugh, Trump plays 3 dimensional Chess with the Middle East and wins historical deals!!” another post retweeted by Trump read. “‘Play it again Sam’ how the Democrats will lose everything in November! TRUMP IS THE GREATEST!!!”

Trump’s retweets predictably drew criticism from Biden/Harris supporters on Twitter who described the nickname as racist.

Harris frequently laughs in uncomfortable moments or during interviews where she is asked uncomfortable questions.

Harris laughed and replied “well said” when someone at a campaign rally in September 2019 described President Trump’s policies as “mentally retarded.” She later apologized, claiming she did not hear the question.

Kamala Harris laughing and saying “well said… Well said” when a voter calls Trump “mentally retarded” is a really horrible look.

pic.twitter.com/raWdN4jLSb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 7, 2019

During an interview with Stephen Colbert in June, Harris laughed off questions about her attacks on Biden as just a part of political debate.

