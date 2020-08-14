http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NOKrEjfBrtA/

In Friday interview with the Washington Post, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he plans to vote in-person for November’s presidential election.

The White House coronavirus task force member’s comment comes after he said there is “no reason” why Americans should be able to vote in person.

[embedded content]

A transcript is as follows:

GEOFF EDGERS: Do you plan to … vote in person or are you planning to vote by mail-in ballot? What’s your thought on that? I’m a little nervous. I prefer to vote by mail-in because I don’t want to be standing in a line somewhere worrying about the person behind me or in front of me. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’ll likely vote in-person, but under the circumstances — that if what I see in grocery stores, what I see at Starbucks, is you get six or more feet, stand here and don’t move until the person ahead of you. I believe the polling stations are going to do that. If they do that, the six feet, I wouldn’t have any problem. But I absolutely understand people who have a concern about that who should be able to vote by mail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

