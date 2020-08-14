https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/drag-queen-story-hour-twitter-account-claims-love-no-age-controversial-tweet/

(NATIONAL FILE) The UK Drag Queen Story Hour Twitter account was locked after drawing fury from various social media users due to a post containing a pro-pedophilia message.

The phrase “love has no age” carries pro-pedophilia connotations of both an authentic and inauthentic nature. Some Twitter pedophiles have rebranded themselves as “MAPs”–an acronym for “minor attracted person; another euphemism to make a socially unpalatable cause more acceptable–spout this phrase, while others attempting to satirize internet pedophile have made memes containing the questionable phrase.

