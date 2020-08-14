http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QUB3cKB8giA/

Kevin Clinesmith, a former Federal Bureau of Investigations lawyer, will plead guilty to a felony count for falsifying an email that was used to obtain a wiretap on Trump campaign aide Carter Page, according to court documents.

Clinesmith, 38, was an Assistant General Counsel in the National Security and Cyber Law Branch of the FBI’s General Counsel, and was assigned to provide legal support for the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign for alleged collusion.

Part of his job was to help FBI agents working on the investigation prepare Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications to present to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to obtain surveillance warrants.

He helped them obtain four warrants to surveil Page, a Trump campaign aide, on the basis that he might be a Russian agent.

According to court documents, the CIA had told “certain members” of the investigating team that Page — rather than being a Russian agent — was approved as an “operational contact” for the agency from 2008 to 2013, but that information was never added in any surveillance warrant applications.

Before the fourth application, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) asked Clinesmith to ask the CIA whether Page had ever been a source for the CIA.

Clinesmith sent an email to the CIA on June 15, 2017, asking if Page had done so. Later that same day, a CIA liaison responded with documents that included the previously sent information that indicated Page had been a source. Clinesmith responded, “Thanks so much for that information.”

However, when the SSA texted Clinesmith and asked for a follow up on the question about Page, Clinesmith responded that Page “was never a source.”

The SSA asked if Clinesmith had that in writing, and Clinesmith said he did and would forward an email from the CIA liaison.

Clinesmith then, from his office at the Hoover Building, forwarded the liaison’s email to the SSA, but with alterations to falsely indicate that the liaison had told him that Page was “not a ‘source’” for the CIA.

Clinesmith added the words “and not a ‘source’” into the liaison’s email to him, materially changing a document used in a federal investigation.

Relying on Clinesmith’s altered email, the SSA signed and submitted the application to the FISC on June 29, 2017, for the fourth warrant on Page.

The court document said:

On or about June 19, 2017, within the District of Columbia, the defendant, KEVIN CLINESMITH, did willfully and knowingly make and use a false writing and document, knowing the same to contain a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and entry in a matter before the jurisdiction of the executive branch and judicial branch of the Government of the United States. Specifically, on or about June 19, 2017, the defendant altered the OGA Liaison’s June 15, 2017 email by adding that Individual #1 ‘was not a source’ and then forwarded the email to the SSA, when in truth, and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, the original June 15, 2017 email from the OGA Liaison did not contain the words ‘not a source.’

The indictment is the first in the investigation run by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Attorney General Bill Barr appointed to examine the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

Barr said Thursday on Fox News’s Hannity that a development in the Durham probe was coming.

“It’s not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation,” he said.

A New York Times report downplayed the indictment, saying that Clinesmith “incorrectly said” Page was never a source.

People “familiar with the case” told the Times that Clinesmith “made the change in good faith” because he did not think Page was actually a CIA source, and that he never tried to “hide” the email and had shared it with other FBI agents and the lawyer who drafted the original wiretap application.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz first identified Clinesmith’s actions in his report last year. Horowitz also discovered emails from Clinesmith expressing animus towards Trump, such as, “I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues, too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost.”

He also texted, “Viva le resistance.”

