https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-documents-released-seth-rich-case-indicate-federal-investigator-claims-saw-read-emails-rich-wikileaks/

Yesterday more emails were released related to the Seth Rich case. The documents relate to a FOX News report that was eventually scrubbed.

We’ve been following the Seth Rich case for years as the MSM has ignored the story labeling it a conspiracy theory. Seth Rich was a young DNC employee who was murdered in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2016. His death was labeled a robbery but none of his personal items were taken. Many suspect that Rich is related to the leak of DNC emails released by WikiLeaks in the fall of 2016 before the Presidential election.

Nearly all entities involved in the case have been reluctant to release any information related to the case. The FBI, DOJ and Intel Communities have consistently stalled efforts to obtain any related investigative material related to the case. But yesterday, FOX News released information it had related to the case per a court order.

The information released shows that FOX News had a report that was eventually shelved related to the case. Here is some information that was in the FOX News piece.

TRENDING: It Begins: Black Lives Matter Mob Demands White People Move Out of Homes and Leave Them for Black People (VIDEO)

The first item of note is that a Federal Investigator claimed he had seen and read emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks:

The FOX News report claimed that someone at the DNC was preventing the case from moving forward. Also, the report noted that two men were found on camera shooting Rich:

Rich then reportedly called his father and his girl friend before being shot a block from his home. Rich died a few hours later but was reportedly conscious on his way to the hospital. The police reportedly refused to provide any information Rich may have provided on the ride to the hospital.

See video below where Julian Assange from WikiLeaks discusses Seth Rich:

@DeAnna4Congress @mitchellvii @RealEricCarmen @Scavino45

Remember back on August 8th 2016 (4years ago)

Julian Assange pretty much admits Seth Rich was working with WikiLeaks in this interview on Dutch TV..

👇🏼👀👇🏼 ((((((((WWG1WGA))))))))pic.twitter.com/1g5ZcFWvNB — LukeHanson.Photography🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Luke4Tech) August 13, 2020

We have yet to get to the bottom of the Seth Rich murder nor have we determined who provided the emails to WikiLeaks before the 2020 election. We know there is no evidence it was the Russians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

