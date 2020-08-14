https://summit.news/2020/08/14/f1-multi-millionaire-lewis-hamilton-virtue-signals-about-the-environment-while-enjoying-his-gas-guzzling-speedboat/

Formula 1 multi-millionaire Lewis Hamilton, the face of an industry responsible for 256,551 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, took time out of his busy schedule to virtue signal about the state of the environment while enjoying his luxury speedboat.

Oh, the irony.

“Took the day off on Tuesday, a day for myself and no phone, no training, just me and Roscoe on the water. I had time to reflect on where we are in the world today, everyday I see something upsetting happening, people being abused, people suffering,” said Hamilton.

“Oceans and forest’s being destroyed. 2020 is such a heavy year. But it gives me hope seeing people come together, fighting for justice and doing more for our planet and the people in it. I’m sending you all positive waves, keep pushing and inspiring those around you,” he added.

… oceans and forest’s being destroyed. 2020 is such a heavy year. But it gives me hope seeing people come together, fighting for justice and doing more for our planet and the people in it. I’m sending you all positive waves, keep pushing and inspiring those around you🙏🏾 /2 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 13, 2020

Yes Lewis, it was very important that you deliver this message about you being off your phone as a film crew records you looking righteously pensive while you blast around on your expensive gas guzzling speed boat to the sound of a massive outboard motor while worrying about the ocean.

And your message about “doing more for our planet” really resonates as you take a day off from being the driving marketing force behind an industry that, according to a 2018 study, is to blame for belching out 256,551 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, and that’s not even including fans’ transport to races.

So stunning, So brave.

Hamilton is on a £60million-a-season contract with Mercedes, a company that emits 16.4 tonnes of CO2 for every car it produces. Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, was fined $700 million by German prosecutors in 2019 for allegedly lying about its nitrogen oxide emissions in order to allow cars to pass testing by showing a lower reading.

Hamilton has also styled himself as a Black Lives Matter proponent, encouraging other drivers to ‘take a knee’ in homage to BLM before F1 races.

In a similar vein to Colin Kaepernick, Hamilton wants everyone to know how oppressed he is as a black man revered by fans around the world while he sits on a net worth of $285 million.

The total lack of self-awareness is almost impressive. Almost.

You have a carbon footprint the size of a small country, then lecture us about climate change You’re a multi-millionaire black man who lectures us about oppression People are sick of your sanctimonious hypocrisy! — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) August 14, 2020

