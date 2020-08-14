https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/08/14/fact-free-politico-ridiculously-claims-biden-never-called-for-a-mask-mandate-n792185

You can put this journalistic tour de farce in the “hate Trump more than they love facts” file. Even when Joe Biden says he wants a “mask mandate,” reporters don’t hear “mask mandate.”

The reporter working for the website Politico apparently heard a completely different Joe Biden news conference than the one everyone else did on Thursday afternoon.

At the news conference, at which they took no questions, Biden and Kamala Harris spoke about what amazing leadership skills the mentally unstable presidential candidate displays. To prove his leadership, Biden announced a call for a nationwide outside mask mandate for everyone until the election.

From Fox News:

“Every American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Del. “Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done,” Biden emphasized.

ABC News heard him.

Joe Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate. “Let’s institute a mask mandate, nationwide, starting immediately—and we will save lives.” https://t.co/hECiEtQ31u pic.twitter.com/6lF7LzCFT8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2020

President Trump also heard it and took after Biden at his daily news conference on Thursday.

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a partisan attack on Joe Biden at a White House press briefing, inaccurately suggesting the presumptive Democratic nominee wanted a national mandate on mask wearing while assailing Biden as “regressive,” “anti-scientific” and “defeatist.” Speaking to reporters from the lectern in the James S. Brady briefing room, Trump claimed Biden advocated a national mask mandate to fight the virus — an act that Trump said ignored the different needs of individual states and trampled on governors’ authority.

Charlie Kirk heard it and asked his own mask question: “If Joe Biden thought a nationwide mask mandate actually worked, why didn’t he try and institute one during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic?”

If Joe Biden thought a nationwide mask mandate actually worked, why didn’t he try and institute one during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 14, 2020

I wondered how it made sense to force people to wear masks outside. Does he know what rural America looks like?

Because he thinks everyone lives in crowded cities and cannot think for themselves. I will be damned if some career politician will tell me to wear a mask when I am on my acreage in Idaho. He can kiss my ass — M. Rosen (@SmprFi1775) August 13, 2020

This doctor accused Biden of mask virtue-signaling.

I will reiterate that there is no reason to wear a mask in your Zoom or Skype meetings as COVID-19 cannot be transmitted via webcam. @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/M0TMyya98p — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 12, 2020

The Cheese (Politico) Stands Alone

But Politico didn’t like that and insisted that Trump had wrongly gone after their guy Biden.

The website wrote:

Biden did not say if he would impose a national mask mandate Thursday. So far, 35 states and a number of municipalities require people to wear masks in public and where no social distancing is possible.

If Politico failed to hear the words of the vice president, it also failed to see two political commercials where Biden calls for a “nationwide mask mandate.”

But hey, who ya gonna believe? Politico or your own lyin’ eyes?

[embedded content]

