On Friday, actress Mia Farrow started a conspiracy theory suggesting the USPS postal service was removing mailboxes in Portland, Oregon. . .

A friend in Portland Oregon sounding the alarm as post boxes are being removed from neighborhoods. He sent this pic. pic.twitter.com/yCZPhJqgDQ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 14, 2020

. . .and this photo quickly went viral, including getting shared by former Obama official Susan Rice:

Joe Biden, himself, commented on the photo at a fundraiser Friday night, saying “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they’re doing in Oregon. I mean, it’s bizarre!”

Biden on USPS at virtual fundraiser tonight, per @hollyotterbein “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they’re doing in Oregon. I mean, it’s bizarre!” pic.twitter.com/zcd0pzj9Jd — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 14, 2020

Which brings us to what’s REALLY going on. Via local news source KATU, the USPS is replacing old mailboxes with new ones:

H/t @JerryDunleavy https://t.co/CagaMakX6h — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2020

It’s one thing when Jamie Lee Curtis is spreading a conspiracy theory, but Susan Rice? And now Joe Biden? Do better:

Ok it’s one thing for the actress from Halloween to spread conspiracy theories — she’s seen some things. But the former White House National Security Advisor following suit is pretty nuts. pic.twitter.com/v4LjURqL5k — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2020

And it would be pretty dumb for President Trump to try to rig the election by focusing on Oregon and California anyway:

Gotta say, if whoever is doing the election rigging decided the best places to start were LA and Portland, they should be fired https://t.co/Wcl0UXMr16 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 14, 2020

