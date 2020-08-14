https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/family-caught-video-attacking-teen-chilis-hostess-enforcing-covid-rules/

(VICE) Three women from the same family viciously attacked a teen hostess at a Louisiana Chili’s restaurant when she tried to enforce the employer’s coronavirus policy.

The scene was caught on video by a bystander, and the women have been arrested.

Tammy Dabney, 48, Erica Dabney, 46, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, assaulted 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace on Aug. 8, after the teen informed them that their party of 11 guests could not be seated at the same table, per the social distancing policy of the Baton Rouge chain restaurant.

