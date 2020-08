https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/fauci-confirms-no-reason-cant-person-voting/

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Dr. Anthony Fauci said it should be safe for people to vote in person as long as they take sufficient precautions.

“I think if carefully done according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” Dr. Fauci told National Geographic in an interview that aired Thursday.

He pointed out that grocery stores have marks intended to keep people at least six feet apart.

