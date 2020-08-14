https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/second-day-row-bidens-handlers-swiftly-move-protect-biden-harris-kick-reporters-shout-questions-video/

For the second day in a row, Biden’s handlers swiftly moved in to protect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and kicked out reporters as they shouted questions.

Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Friday signed documents to receive the Democrat nomination.

Reporters began shouting questions at the duo and like clockwork, Biden’s handlers moved in and kicked everyone out.

“Hey guys come on! Thank you!” Biden’s handler yelled. “Come on guys let’s go!”

WATCH:

WATCH: For the second day in a row this afternoon, Biden’s handlers swiftly moved to protect Biden and Harris and kicked reporters out as they shouted questions. What are they so afraid of?? pic.twitter.com/N42e4blxeE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2020

Biden and Harris on Wednesday didn’t take any questions from reporters after their first appearance together.

The duo ran away from reporters on Thursday too.

Biden and Harris delivered remarks after their Covid-19 roundtable on Thursday and called for a “nationwide mask mandate starting immediately.”

Harris also said that people should be demanding to know when they are going to get vaccinated.

Harris refused to take any questions.

She quickly rushed away from the lectern and walked over to Joe Biden.

They both refused to take questions from reporters!

“We’ll talk about that later!” Biden said to reporters as they both walked away.

Even CNN was bothered by Biden’s lack of transparency.

“We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters.” CNN said.

