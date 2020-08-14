Former staffers to President Barack Obama are mocking the idea California Sen. Kamala Harris is a “moderate” choice on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s ticket.

In the latest episode of the Pod Save America podcast, Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter to Obama, spoke with fellow Obama staffers Daniel Pfeiffer and Alyssa Mastromonaco on Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate, criticizing liberals and reporters who have deemed her a “moderate” or “centrist.”

“It was hilarious to me that she’s being called, in all this coverage, a ‘moderate,’ like Joe Biden has found a fellow moderate or centrist. She supports something extremely close to ‘Medicare for All,’ which Bernie Sanders acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She’s for the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate,” Favreau said.

“If you want to call … Kamala Harris’s record in the Senate and her policies that she’s supporting now centrist or moderate, great. If that’s where the Overton window has moved, then congratulations to all the progressive activists, because you have f—ing moved the shit out of that window, that supporting the Green New Deal and basically Medicare for All is now moderate and centrist. Fantastic, I’ll take it,” He continued.

Earlier, Mastromonaco told liberals to “come the f— on,” encouraging them to focus entirely on the general election and then protest a Biden-Harris administration on their promises. “Let’s just get elected, and then … let’s go ahead and protest or do whatever you want to do. But let’s just keep our eye on the ball here,” she said.

Pfeiffer agreed with his colleagues but noted it’s hard to tell liberals not to be disappointed with the Democratic nominee. He added that Biden shifted to the left during the campaign on a variety of issues and that shift should serve as a sign that liberal activists will have “an opportunity to have a real influence on the agenda in a Biden-Harris administration.”