And you thought Kamala Harris was amazing and brilliant and stunning and brave and amazing before. But now that she’s officially got Marge Simpson in her corner, she’s even more of a kween:

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

No doubt Jenna Ellis is beside herself right now after being called out by a cartoon character on a show that was past its prime like 20 years ago.

This is great!! — Marianne Gerali (@Mari9383) August 14, 2020

Best thing I’ve seen today!💕 — Faith Newell (@SissyTNewell) August 14, 2020

If that’s really true, you need to get out more.

Cartoons can get political, but it’s gotta be done well. See “South Park.” Or “The Simpsons when it was actually good.

Back in the old days, they would’ve written a joke. https://t.co/rT6KwKk2cg — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 14, 2020

That ship has sailed.

just what we need: more dumb sh*t — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 14, 2020

