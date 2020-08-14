https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gingrich-kamala-harris-openly-anti-catholic-bigot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich accused Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris this week of “anti-Catholic bigotry,” arguing that her conduct in the Senate as well as her expressed political beliefs indicate a marked hostility toward the Catholic faith.

Harris, writes Gingrich at Fox News, “is the most openly anti-Catholic bigot to be on a national ticket in modern times.” The former Georgia representative cited, among other things, Harris’s treatment of U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher during his Senate confirmation for that hearing. During her interview of Buescher, Harris noted his longtime involvement in the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal Catholic organization that adheres to the tenets of the Catholic faith, including the church’s opposition to legal abortion.

“Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” Harris asked at the time, also asking Buescher if he had “ever, in any way, assisted with or contributed to advocacy against women’s reproductive rights.”

Gingrich claims Harris was engaging in an “unconstitutional religious test for judicial service” by leveling such questions at the judge, who eventually went on to be confirmed to the bench.

The former speaker also cited Harris’s purported involvement in the closure of a number of Catholic hospitals in California while she was attorney general of that state. Harris has been accused of deliberately scuttling a deal in which a California healthcare company sought purchase half a dozen struggling Catholic hospitals in that state.

“The consequences of Harris’ openly anti-Catholic bias,” Gingrich writes, “will be felt as other anti-Catholics draw encouragement from her bigotry to increase the activism and intensity of their assaults on Catholic institutions and Catholic personalities.”

Joe Biden himself is Catholic and has cited his faith numerous times throughout his political career. He has been denied Holy Communion by a priest at least once over his career due to his open support of abortion rights.

