The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Charity is stepping up with their own 9/11 commemorations as New York’s official, regular commemorations are halted by De Blasio’s New York City.

The city’s regular and iconic light tribute in memory of those who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks in 2011 was cancelled because of the CCP-virus pandemic, officials announced on Thursday.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required,” the 9/11 Museum website read.

Now, a charity founded to assist 9/11 victims and their families as well as U.S. combat veterans is stepping up to ensure the memorial continues.

Tunnel to Towers announced Friday that they will hold a special memorial ceremony in lower Manhattan in a bid to keep the 9/11 commemorations uninterrupted.

“The twin beams of light that shine over lower Manhattan in silent tribute to those lost on 9/11 are an iconic symbol of hope visibly showing that light will always triumph over darkness,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

He added: “We will do everything that is humanly possible to make sure that on September 11, the night sky at Ground Zero will be illuminated with our Towers of Light tribute.”

Tunnel to Towers, which counts former Mayor Rudy Giuliani among its honorary leadership, say they will take every possible precaution to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony. They say masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.

The Foundation is also inviting family members of 9/11 victims wishing to take part in the ceremony to register at Tunnel2Towers.org.

Members of the public can donate to the charity and its efforts here.

