Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) on Friday accused his Democratic colleagues of “moving the goalposts” as Congress negotiates coronavirus stimulus relief.

Barrasso, during an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” said he is “convinced” Democrats do not want a deal, which is why President Donald Trump went ahead and used his executive authority to expand relief amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I think the Democrats don’t want a deal,” Barrasso told host Maria Bartiromo. “They continue to put a roadblock in what we want to be a path forward for the American people. It’s what we’re hearing at home. People want to get back to work, want the kids to get back to school, want to fight the disease with vaccines and medicines, and testing, but Nancy Pelosi’s kind of like Lucy with the football. They keep moving the goalposts. I am convinced they don’t want a deal, which is why I think the president boldly went ahead with executive orders to try to get relief to people that need help in spite of the Democrats continuing to play politics.”

Bartiromo asked Barrasso why the Democrats are moving the goalposts, as he said.

The Wyoming lawmaker pointed out how the House’s first relief package was a “wish list” of legislation not pertaining to the virus. Barrasso added that Democrats are hoping to prolong negotiations to pass the blame onto Trump for the upcoming election.

“The politics that the Democrats are playing seems to be focused on saying that we’re not able to accomplish anything, but it is their roadblock that is blocking this path forward for the country between now and the elections,” he concluded.

