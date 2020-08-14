https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/hand-sanitizers-made-china-texas-north-carolina-now-fdas-not-use-list/

(SACRAMENTO BEE) The FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer list, once a roll call of Mexican-made hand sanitizers with methanol, now includes hand sanitizers from China, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Utah.

And methanol’s been joined by 1-propanol as a prohibited “toxic” ingredient.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information said 1-propanol “is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry, and for resins and cellulose esters.”

