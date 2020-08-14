https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-decline-why-we-must-question-mental-fitness

Joe Biden is experiencing clear mental decline. Even in the past few months, it has become increasingly obvious that Biden is struggling. He routinely appears confused while speaking, forgets his location, or becomes distracted by various irrelevant tangents.

The Democrats and the mainstream media are using a two-pronged strategy to deflect or dismiss legitimate concerns over Biden’s mental fitness. The first is to simply deny the obvious by ignoring the frequency of instances demonstrating Biden’s decline by pointing to medical reports which describe Biden as physically “healthy” and “vigorous.”