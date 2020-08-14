https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/08/14/heartbreak-judge-puts-james-younger-back-under-mothers-control-while-ordering-father-to-pay-for-it-n792339

The sad saga of Jeffrey Younger’s fight to keep his mad ex-wife from transitioning one of their twin boys, James Younger, into a “girl” is not over. After one judge awarded the father joint medical decisionmaking last year under immense pressure from Texas legislators and Governor Abbot, another judge has reversed that ruling in favor of the mother who wants a daughter instead of the son she has.

Judge Mary Brown (D) has ruled that all medical decisions will now go through Dr. Anne Georgulas, who is not James’s biological mother but who used donor eggs to conceive the twin boys James and Jude. Georgulas will be allowed to enroll James in school as “Luna,” the name she chose for the gender she prefers for her son. She will not be stopped from dressing the boy in girls’ clothes and making him wear a wig even though the boy expressed his disdain for wearing dresses and threw them in the trash at his father’s house.

Jeffrey Younger had initially allowed James to wear dresses when he came to visit until he noticed that he was anxious to take them off and put on boys’ clothes. Jeffrey believes that his ex-wife is forcing James to dress and act like a girl when he is with her. A judge ruled in 2019 that all medical decisions would be made jointly, putting an end to the viral #SaveJames hashtag that got the attention of Texas lawmakers.

But the merry-go-round of outrage keeps turning and twisting this family into knots as Georgulas continues to drag Mr. Younger into court in what looks like an attempt to bankrupt and break him. The new judge, Mary Brown, reversed the joint decisionmaking order and further ordered Jeffrey to pay for counseling for the family. He does not get a say in choosing the counseling and it will cost him thousands of dollars a month and could include “transition” counseling that is pro-gender confusion.

ATTENTION!!!James and Jude did NOT have a victory in court today. Judge Mary Brown has condemned James and Jude to a… Posted by Save James on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Worse, this ruling came without the hearing that was supposed to happen first. How can a judge rule on a case without hearing both sides? How is this even legal? According to the Save James Facebook page, there is an evidentiary hearing scheduled in September.

A special evidentiary hearing is scheduled for September. We don’t know what date or what time. There is the sneaking suspicion that this hearing will be used to solidify Anne’s dominance over Jeff. We are fighting for the well-being of two young boys and their lives are treated as secondary. We need people to watch. Additionally, Jeff desperately needs your help. Judge Mary Brown, without even having a hearing, has wiped out thousands of dollars for Jeff. He had a Writ of Mandamus in place to appeal her order that forced him into therapy. That Writ of Mandamus cost him well above 15k. It is now gone. Jeff needs help with donations. Consulting lawyers, drafting responses, attending hearings easily wracks his cost into the thousands. By now, Jeff has spent enough money to put James and Jude through medical and law school. This is insane. Please donate if you can and pass our donation link around (https://zcu.io/eFSy).

How much abuse can the system heap on one man and his children?

