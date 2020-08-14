https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511986-hillary-clinton-on-possible-trump-loss-he-wont-go-silently-into-the-night

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Senate leaves until September without coronavirus relief deal Gloria Steinem: Selection of Kamala Harris recognizes that ‘black women … are the heart and soul of the Democratic Party’ MORE on Thursday said that if President Trump Donald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE loses the November election against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE (D), she believes the president won’t go “silently into the night.”

“I don’t want to scare people, but I want you to be prepared. I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go, you know, silently into the night if he loses. He’s going to try to confuse us. He’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits. He’s got his crony, Attorney General [William] Barr, ready to do whatever is necessary,” Clinton said at The 19th Represents Summit.

Trump told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceOvernight Defense: Appeals court rules male-only draft is constitutional | Pentagon dismisses ‘unserious’ post-election debate Chris Wallace: Trump struggling with attacks on ‘shape-shifter’ Harris Pentagon dismisses ‘unserious’ debate over potential military involvement in any post-election dispute MORE last month that he’ll “have to see” about accepting the results of the election when pressed. He again attacked mail-in voting, saying without evidence that he thinks the process “will rig” the November race.

Trump said in June that he would peacefully leave the White House if defeated.

The president on Thursday said he was unwilling to make a deal with Democratic leaders that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service because not making a deal would prevent universal mail-in voting ahead of the election.

“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “Now in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Clinton on Thursday called for “as big a voter turnout as possible because it limits the chance for Trump to try to undermine the outcome of the election.”

The former secretary of State added that she would not rule out serving in Biden’s administration if he is elected. However, she said she is “not even going to go there” because she is currently focused on helping his campaign.

“I can’t even think yet about the administration. I’m ready to help in any way I can, because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country,” Clinton said. “So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

