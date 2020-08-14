https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-pushes-election-conspiracy-about-trump-barr-i-dont-wanna-scare-people-be-prepared

Twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed without evidence during an interview that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr will try to steal the upcoming election.

“If you were asked to serve in the next administration, would you accept?” 19th Washington correspondent Amanda Becker asked Clinton during an interview.

“I would. I’m not even going to go there because I am so focused right now on just helping them get elected, which is what I think everybody should be focused on,” Clinton responded. “And let me just add, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna scare people, but I want you to be prepared, I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go silently into the night if he loses.”

“He’s going to try to confuse us,” Clinton claimed without evidence. “He’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits. He’s got his crony Attorney General Barr ready to do whatever is necessary. So I can’t even think yet about the administration.”

Clinton later added that if Biden wins in November that she is “ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country.”

“So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that,” she added.

After conceding the day after the election in 2016, Clinton spent years complaining about the results and blaming her loss on numerous factors. Just a few of the things Clinton blamed for her loss:

Russia: “What Putin wanted to do was…influence our election, and he’s not exactly fond of strong women, so you add that together and that’s pretty much what it means.” The Democrat Party: “I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. It was bankrupt…I had to inject money into it — the DNC — to keep it going.” Sexism: “Sexism and misogyny played a role in the 2016 presidential election. Exhibit A is that the flagrantly sexist candidate won.” Obama: “I do wonder sometimes about what would have happened if President Obama had made a televised address to the nation…warning that our democracy was under attack. Maybe more Americans would have woken up to the threat in time.” “Low-information voters”: “You put yourself in the position of a low-information voter, and all of a sudden your Facebook feed, your Twitter account is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, Hillary Clinton is running a child trafficking operation in Washington with John Podesta.’” Then-FBI Director James Comey: “The determining factor was the intervention by Comey on October 28…but for that intervention, I would have won.”

Trump responded to Clinton’s blame game in September 2017, writing on Twitter, “Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!”

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

