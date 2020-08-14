https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/hillary-suggests-willing-serve-biden-administration/

(FOX NEWS) Speaking at The 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, Clinton was asked if she would accept a job in the Biden administration.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” Clinton responded, “because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country… So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton previously served alongside Joe Biden in the Obama administration as Secretary of State. Republicans were critical about her tenure at the State Department between her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the controversy over her private email server, which plagued her 2016 presidential campaign.

