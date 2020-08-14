https://hannity.com/media-room/history-made-trump-brokers-historic-agreement-between-israel-and-united-arab-emirates/
HISTORY MADE: Trump Brokers Historic Agreement Between Israel and United Arab Emirates
President Trump brokered a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates this week; announcing both countries will formally normalize all relations and establish embassies and direct flights.
The post HISTORY MADE: Trump Brokers Historic Agreement Between Israel and United Arab Emirates appeared first on Sean Hannity.