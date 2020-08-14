https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-cdc-quarter-young-adults-considered-suicide

Anthony Fauci and his mini-mes in state health departments never gamed out the cost of a panicked reaction to the country’s mental health. But according to the CDC, one quarter of American young adults have thought about committing suicide since the beginning of this panic epidemic.

According to a brand-new CDC report titled “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” 25.5% of 18-24-year-olds surveyed in late June had serious thoughts about committing suicide during the previous 30 days. Among 25-44-year-olds, that number was 16% – still shockingly high. On the other hand, it was just 3.8% among those 45-64 and 2.0% among those over 65. The levels of suicidal tendencies overall more than doubled since 2018 and nearly quadrupled for people between 25 and 44.

This survey harmonizes perfectly with another study I’ve highlighted that shows younger people are, ironically, more scared of dying of the virus than older people. The two are clearly related. They are suicidal because of the degree of panic and anxiety the government has caused both by overstating the threat of the virus and by the lockdowns and social isolation. The sad irony is that younger people are more likely to die in a car accident than from COVID-19.

When so many people seriously consider suicide, many of them follow through with it. In Fresno, California, for example, suicides were up 70% in June compared to the same period in 2019. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Help Line has seen a 65% increase in calls and emails since March, particularly among high schoolers.

Just think of the number of young people turning to drugs in their anxiety. Drug overdose deaths are up 47% this year in Davidson County, Tennessee, for example, where there have been 354 fatal drug overdoses from March through July 25. That dwarfs the number of coronavirus deaths in Nashville.

Perhaps these feelings of desperation in young people are also fueling the rioting and looting. What happens when you tell an entire generation of Americans that they are going to die, especially because of the simple breathing of fellow Americans? We have created a tinderbox of young people who are suffering from anxiety and even suicidal tendencies. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, on my podcast last week, painted a picture of what he is seeing from a law enforcement perspective. He said that they are dealing a greater degree of edginess and violence in domestic disturbances as a result of this national panic.

“Because people were out of work, kids were home, there was a lot of uncertainty, the media was feeding you with so much conflicting information – when we would go on a domestic call where we used to talk those people down, it now immediately escalated into a fight,” warned the Arizona sheriff. “You could just see people’s emotions were much higher because we put them in a state of uncertainty and a state of panic and fearmongering.”

He noted how the government is making it even worse by forcing law enforcement to get involved in enforcing these ridiculous coronavirus mandates. “When you make people feel like they are not safe and the world is coming to an end, all of those things combined create more anxiety and feelings of anger in people so when we show up and now all of a sudden that anger has a chance to be released, it’s clashing with law enforcement. Now when you start to have law enforcement engaging with normal citizens and trampling on constitutional rights, you are now pushing that again, creating more intensity and creating more potential situations for blowback.”

Sheriff Lamb has a message for the politicians: “You guys are only making decisions based on public health, but you are totally disregarding public safety. Your decisions are creating multiple public safety issues.”

If only we had the desire and technology to create a dashboard and count all of the suicides, drug overdoses, violence, and depression cases created by the propagation of panic. “If it saves only one life …”

