This won’t make any headlines.

A new Rasmussen poll finds that a third of black voters say Biden’s announcement of Kamala Harris as his running mate makes them less likely to vote the Democrat ticket this year.

Biden announced Kamala as his running mate on Tuesday.

Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor who put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.

According to Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, “She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Democrats Gives Thumbs Up to Harris But Are Black Voters On Board? Earlier this week, Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate. Democrats overwhelmingly like the California senator and have their eye on her to hold the top spot in 2024 if the Democratic ticket loses this time around. Seventy-six percent (76%) of Likely Democratic Voters have a favorable impression of Harris, including 48% who have a Very Favorable impression. Just 18% of Democrats have an unfavorable view of California’s former attorney general, with 11% who say Very Unfavorable. Twenty-four percent (24%) of all voters say Biden’s VP choice will make them more likely to vote for the Democratic ticket in November. Just as many (24%) say it will make them less likely to vote for Biden now that Harris is by his side. Half (50%) say this week’s announcement will have no impact when it comes to their vote. But while black voters (37%) are more likely than white voters (28%) and voters not affiliated with either major party (25%) to hold a Very Favorable opinion of Harris, who would be the first woman of color to hold the office of vice president if elected, a third of black voters say Biden’s VP announcement makes them less likely to vote for Democratic ticket in November.

