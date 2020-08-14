https://noqreport.com/2020/08/14/insanity-9-11-tribute-in-light-canceled-to-protect-crew-from-coronavirus/

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum caretakers have decided to cancel the annual “Tribute in Light” held to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. The reason they have cited is concern for the health of workers who would normally be putting up, maintaining, and taking down the special lights that shine two beams into the sky that symbolize the Twin Towers that fell that day.

Were the workers they’re “protecting” consulted? No. Would they have likely have happily worn the allegedly necessary face masks and practiced social distancing when they could? Absolutely. Does this have anything to do with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s obsession with authoritarian control over his city? One can only assume. According to the NY Post:

The iconic Lower Manhattan 9/11 memorial display that features twin beams of light to honor victims of the terror attacks will not shine this year over coronavirus concerns, organizers said Thursday.

The annual “Tribute in Light” display requires a large crew to pull off, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said on its website, posing health risks this year that “were far too great.”

The museum said it was an “incredibly difficult decision” to nix the lights, but announced an alternative citywide initiative to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The new plan, dubbed the “Tribute in Lights,” will feature buildings across the city lighting up their facades and spires in blue on 9/11.

“In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a “Tribute in Lights” to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget,” the museum said.

In the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD expresses his outraged and explains why this is intended to keep American spirits low at a time when we need every boost we can get. Remembering 9/11 and declaring to the world that we will not fall so easily is an important annual event that radical leftists in New York City have now stolen from us all.

This is just the latest example of coronavirus panic being used to cancel events that actually unify us. Meanwhile, nobody had concern for those who created the BLM mural in front of Trump Towers. This has become a parody of American life.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.





First Name





Last Name





Email Address



Phone Number





Comments

Submit

The post Insanity: 9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled to protect crew from coronavirus appeared first on NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

