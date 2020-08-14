https://www.westernjournal.com/islamic-terrorist-surrenders-philippines-suffering-gruesome-battle-wound/

The leader of an Islamic militant group surrendered and was taken into police custody on Thursday in the Philippines after suffering a gruesome injury in battle.

Abduljihad Susukan is the highest-ranking leader of Islamic militant group Abu Sayyaf to have been arrested this year, The Associated Press reported.

Abu Sayyaf was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in 1997.

Police served Susukan warrants for murder, attempted murder and kidnapping, according to Gen. Archie Gamboa, the country’s national police chief.

LOOK: Suspected Abu Sayyaf leader Abduljihad “Idang” Susukan undergoes booking procedure at the Davao City Police Office following his arrest on Thursday night, August 13. (Photos courtesy of DCPO / PIO) | via Keith Bacongco pic.twitter.com/dBLq6spu5J — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) August 14, 2020

Police allege that Susukan orchestrated the kidnapping and beheading of a Malaysian in 2015 on the day former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in the Philippines for a summit.

Susukan was also allegedly involved in the kidnappings of two Canadians who were beheaded in 2016 after Abu Sayyaf didn’t receive a requested ransom. The militant who executed the men is still on the loose.

Susukan’s rifle grenade exploded accidentally in the midst of a battle last week, severing his left arm.

He then gave himself over to Nur Misuari, a rebel chief who was appointed special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

