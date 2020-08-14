https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/14/joe-biden-dives-headlong-off-the-deep-end-with-the-wacky-postal-conspiracy-against-trump/

I wrote yesterday about how Democrats and other liberals are spreading a crazy conspiracy that President Donald Trump is trying to sabotage the United States Postal Service in order to steal the election.

Now, let’s leave aside for the moment that this is absolutely nutty, around the bend loony tunes. No, Trump isn’t “defunding” the USPS, they already have their funding for the year.

But people in media and people in power are pushing it as though it’s real because what it’s really all about is getting the Democrats’ goal of universal mail in voting. Trump isn’t “defunding” anything but what he isn’t acceding to is additional new monies for the nightmare idea of universal mail in voting. In other words, he’s maintaining the status quo, while Democrats want to make a massive change to the entire voting system, relying upon the Postal Service, just a few months before the election. What a recipe for disaster.

But in the interests of promoting this crazy theory, now they have all manner of crazy “evidence” of the “conspiracy.”

There was actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the “Trump is stealing mail trucks” story.

I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gG765Caldm — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

Yikes. How insane does one have to be to tweet that and not realize it’s insane? Pro tip to Jamie Lee? Trucks break down, not everything has to do with Trump.

Then there was Never Trump Tom Nichols and many others pushing the “mail sorting machines” theory. This despite the fact that the USPS said this was normal and routine.

Now, Joe Biden is pushing the “disappearing mail boxes” joined by others on the conspiratorial left.

Biden on USPS at virtual fundraiser tonight, per @hollyotterbein “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they’re doing in Oregon. I mean, it’s bizarre!” pic.twitter.com/zcd0pzj9Jd — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 14, 2020

Others joined in.

A friend in Portland Oregon sounding the alarm as post boxes are being removed from neighborhoods. He sent this pic. pic.twitter.com/yCZPhJqgDQ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 14, 2020

TMZ literally calls it “Trump’s War.” Now, not the TMZ is a paragon of news, but this is insanity.

Mailboxes Removed in NYC as President Trump’s USPS War Rages On https://t.co/6suK3L3V7D — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2020

What’s the explanation? As with the other stories, normal replacement of old mail boxes for new.

The explanation — they’re replacing old mailboxes with new ones.

H/t @JerryDunleavy https://t.co/CagaMakX6h — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2020

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t used a mail box in decades, I leave the mail in my mailbox to be picked up. Anyone can do this. But this is insane that people actually believe these crazy things.

Here’s the thing. Are there conspiracy theorists on the right? You bet. But for the most part, they are not the mainstream. But these are the mainstream Democrats and mainstream media folks pushing their craziness when it doesn’t even make any sense. It’s not just crazy actresses but Joe Biden and Susan Rice acting as though there’s something unusual about this. Not only them, but even Barack Obama pushing the overall theory.

Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020

This is not just crazy but incredibly harmful. Obama knows it, but he does it anyway. It’s what he does and why he was so despised. He doesn’t care about how much he jacks up Democrats with this, indeed that’s the reason he’s pushing it. He knows it’s not true, but the idea is to further stoke Trump hate and the Democratic vote.

Reason number 7,600,538 to vote against these people.

