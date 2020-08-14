https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/journalist-asks-trump-meaningful-question-presser-gets-classic-response/
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe attended the White House Press Conference.
Alicia asked President Trump about Joe Biden taking credit for the Trump Israel-UAE peace deal.
We wrote about this ridiculous claim earlier today.
President Trump responded in classic Trump style.
Alicia Powe: Alicia Powe The Gateway Pundit, Yesterday you announced a historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Later in the day Joe Biden tried to take credit for the deal. What’s your response?
