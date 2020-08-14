https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/judge-flip-flops-gives-mom-power-transition-son-girl/

A Texas judge has flip-flopped in a fight over the gender orientation of a young boy whose mother has been working to transition him to a girl, ruling that the mother has the authority to make medical, psychological and psychiatric decisions for him.

WND reported as the fight between the mother, Anne Georgulas, and the father, Jeffrey Younger, developed a year ago.

Last winter, Dallas Judge Mary Brown affirmed a decision from an earlier judge in the case, Kim Cooks, that granted both parents the authority to make those decisions, with ties to be broken by a court official.

Reports reveal that Georgulas wants to enroll the boy in school as “Luna,” a girl. She has had him wearing dresses and painting his nails. The reports explain she’s been taking him to a “gender clinic” and has been telling him he’s a girl since he was three years old.

Now LifeSiteNews reports Brown has reversed the outcome of the case.

“The order, issued without a proper hearing, allows mother Anne Georgulas power over her son James’ medical decisions – and apparently forces James’ father to pay for pro-trans counseling that costs $5,000 a month,” the report explained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. Ted Cruz had commented on the case in support of the father last year when it developed.

Back then, after almost a week in court, Cooks had granted both parents “a say in medical, psychological, and psychiatric decisions for James and Jude.”

LifeSiteNews reported, “Now, Georgulas – who supports subjecting James to a gender ‘transition’ – will be in charge of those decisions. Georgulas is not even James and Jude’s biological mother; she and her now-ex-husband used an egg donor to conceive the boys via in-vitro fertilization.”

While transitioning from one sex to another involves wearing different clothes and presenting oneself differently, and can involve taking chemicals or surgically altering one’s body, the attributes of male or female are embedded down to the DNA level and cannot be changed.

Cooks’ original ruling found Georgulas took the boy, James, to LGBTQ parades, bought him dresses and fake hair and more.

The father said James shows no signs of wanting to be a girl when the two are together.

The report revealed Georgulas’ lawyers filed multiple motions insisting she be given “additional rights.”

The report said details revealed by a “Save James” Facebook page, in support of the father, suggest the counseling the father was ordered to fund can cost $5,000 a month.

“Judge Brown’s ruling came without the hearing that was scheduled to take place yesterday. There was no explanation why Judge Brown issued her order without the proper hearing,” LifeSiteNews said.

