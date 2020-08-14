https://illicitinfo.com/spygate/2020/08/14/judge-invokes-hague-convention-to-request-julian-assange-testimony-in-s-r-fox-news-case-four-years-of-russian-collusion-conspiracy-threatened/

Lawrence David| Opinion| Wow… just wow!

What happens to the intelligence community if four years of advancing the predicate that Russia’s interference on behalf of getting Donald Trump elected can be proven to be a total fabrication?

Worse, if it can be proven the false predicate was the product of the intel community working hand-in-hand with the opposition party to overturn the results of the 2016 election, well… most Americans would agree that heads must roll.

Last week, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York petitioned the Senior Master of the Royal Courts of Justice, in accordance with the Hague Convention, to present Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for testimony in the case of Joel Rich and Mary Rich (plaintiffs) v. Fox News Network, LLC, Malia Zimmerman, and Ed Butowsky (defendants.)

(H/T Newspunch) U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn requested the international assistance in accordance with the Hague Convention.

“In the proper exercise of its authority, this court has determined that the evidence cannot be secured except by the intervention of the English courts and that assistance from the English courts would serve to further the international interests of justice and judicial cooperation,” the judge wrote in a memorandum for the senior master of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Joel and Mary Rich, Seth Rich’s parents, sued Fox News in March 2018 after the news network published and later retracted an article titled “Seth Rich, slain DNC staffer, had contact with WikiLeaks, say multiple sources.”

Seth Rich’s parents claimed Fox News inflicted intentional emotional distress on them by slandering their dead son. The case against Fox was dismissed in August 2018, but the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the dismissal in 2019.

Mary and Joel Rich’s efforts to prevent the truth from becoming public may have just backfired… bigly.

The case has since entered the discovery phase and Judge Sarah Netburn has determined that Julian Assange’s testimony is crucial for determining the central dispute between the parties—whether the article was a “sham” as the Riches claim, or “substantially true” as maintained by Fox News.

“Mr. Assange, as founder of WikiLeaks, is exceptionally suited to provide testimony that will be highly relevant to these issues. Therefore, Fox News, by and through this letter of request issued by the District Court, is formally requesting the testimony of Mr. Assange for use at trial,” the request to the UK court states.

The possibility of Julian Assange’s formal extradition hearing is sure to send the Swamp’s Deep State protectors in the media into apoplectic overdrive as they effort to obscure the past four years of outright lies claiming that Russia played any role in manipulating the 2016 election.

The Russia hoax has been substantially debunked, except for one important point. An exclamation point… were the Russians even responsible for the hacked emails that Wikileaks made public?

When that answer is known, if it is ever known, and it is determined that Russia was not involved… Well, that’s when the entire lie of Trump-Russia collusion is exposed.

That’s when the plot orchestrated by corrupt Washington politicians, a corrupt intelligence community, and an equally corrupt media to subvert the Constitution and remove a duly elected president becomes known to a wide swath of Americans.

This is the danger this corrupt construct of politicians, spooks, and their narrative engineers, face if Assange is successfully extradited to the United States where he can testify.

Congressman Dana Rohrbacher, the only elected U.S. official to actually talk with Julian Assange, said this about what he learned from that face-to-face meeting:

[embedded content]

Rohrbacher: “Once we know the Russians weren’t involved, then we have to understand that this massive propaganda campaign, this historic con-job that happened after the election to prevent our president from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters, this is one of the great political crimes committed against the American people in our history.”

Rohrbacher said he saw evidence that makes him 99% certain Assange’s consistent assertion that, “We can say, we have said, repeatedly that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party,” is absolutely true.

Multiple witnesses and cyber forensic experts, including John McAfee and William Binney, have offered their testimony but they have been ignored. The question has always been, why?

We always found it puzzling why special counsel Robert Mueller made a big show of indicting Russian troll farms that would never see the inside of a courtroom.

At the same time though, Mueller never sought to interview Julian Assange who Mueller claimed received the hacked emails Wikileaks released from Russia. Odd.

For a man who spent 22 months overturning every rock looking for a trace of evidence implicating Russia’s role in allegedly efforting to help Donald Trump’s election efforts, Mueller’s decision not to extradite Assange smacks of coverup.

Why was Mueller so obviously avoiding interviewing a witness who could corroborate the important assumptions that served as the foundation on which Mueller was basing his investigation?

Finally, we may hear from the man who, following the unexplained murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, should have been the star witness from the outset.

These events may finally explain the reason Rich was assassinated.

[embedded content]

While Assange has never confirmed that Rich was the source of the DNC emails, neither has he denied it. Assange did deny any involvement with Russia or any other nation state. Wikileaks also offered a substantial reward for information leading to Rich’s killers.

