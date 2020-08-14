http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wpJwxh-xhEQ/kamala-harris-americas-least-sincere-person.php

Kamala Harris is devoted to the political advancement of Kamala Harris. (Just ask Willie Brown.) Beyond that, she has no apparent principles, although she is happy to adopt extreme leftism as the guise of the moment. During the primary season, she attacked Joe Biden quite effectively, claiming to believe the women who accused him of sexual harassment, and so on.

But, like the rest of Harris’s life, it was all a pose. That is how she explained it to Stephen Colbert, who naively assumed that Harris might have meant at least some of what she said about Biden:

If you’ve never have food poisoning, it’s roughly like this… pic.twitter.com/KEUZpvQmk9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2020

It was a debate! She was just trying to become president! Who could possibly take such nonsense seriously? Ha Ha Ha! That was then, this is now.

Are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the most cynical, amoral, self-interested, pocket-lining duo ever placed on a national ticket? Yes. Yes, I think they are.

Via Ann Althouse.

