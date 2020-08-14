https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/border-crossing-illegal-immigrants-healthcare-for-all-democrat/2020/08/14/id/982143

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Joe Biden’s running mate on the presidential ticket, is in favor of decriminalizing illegal border crossing and giving healthcare to illegal immigrants in the United States.

The Republican National Committee posted several video clips of Harris appearing in recent interviews. In one, she explained her position on whether people who illegally enter the U.S. should be charged with a criminal offense.

“We have to have a secure border, but I am in favor of saying that we’re not gonna treat people who are undocumented who cross the borders as criminals,” Harris told “The View.”

“And what we’ve gotta do is we cannot have any more policies like we have under this current president, that is about inhumane conduct, that is about putting babies in cages, that is about separating children from their parents. And we have got to have a policy that is about passing comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway toward citizenship. Shutting down these private detention facilities.

“I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. It should be a civil enforcement issue but not a criminal enforcement issue. You gotta play by the rules, but we can’t treat people like criminals.”

Regard healthcare for illegals, Harris was equally as clear.

“I am opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education, or public health. Period,” she told CNN.

Biden unveiled Harris as his choice to appear on his ticket earlier this week. The pair will officially be nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates at the Democratic National Convention next week, which has a largely virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

