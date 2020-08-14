https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-jussie-smollett-tweet

Kamala Harris, running mate of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, once sang the praises of disgraced actor Jussie Smollett, who reportedly orchestrated a racial attack against himself.

Harris also called Smollett the victim of a “modern day lynching.”

What are the details?

In a 2019

tweet, Harris wrote that Smollett “is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.”

“This,” she continued, “was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

Harris made the remarks shortly after Smollett reported that he was the victim of a two-man racial attack in sub-zero temperatures.

Image source: Twitter screenshot

As it turned out, however, Smollett reportedly faked the attack in order to gain notoriety and hopefully increase his salary on his former Fox TV show, “Empire.”

According to reports, two brothers reportedly helped Smollett stage the alleged attack. The disgraced former “Empire” actor pleaded not guilty to related charges after the Chicago police determined that the alleged attack was nothing more than a hoax.

Smollett initially faced 16 counts related to making false statements to police in connection with the allegations, but he agreed to community service as well as a $10,000 fine in exchange for dropped charges.

You can read even more on the background of Smollett’s alleged hoax case here and here.

Once Harris realized that Smollett was being less than honest about the staged attack, she changed course in her remarks.

At the time, she wrote, “Like most of you, I’ve seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I’m sad, frustrated, and disappointed.”

In a lengthy follow-up statement, she explained that lying about hate crimes only makes prosecuting them even more difficult.

“When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forwards,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must speak the truth: hate crimes are on the rise in America.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

