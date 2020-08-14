https://noqreport.com/2020/08/14/kevin-clinesmith-to-plead-guilty-as-russian-hoax-collaborator/

Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to charges that he falsified information on FISA warrant applications to spy on former members of the Trump campaign, particularly Carter Page. This is the first major movement US Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the Russian hoax that plagued the nation for two years, a hoax that should never have been initiated and definitely shouldn’t have been continued.

Clinesmith is expected to admit that he altered inter-agency emails to make it seem like Page did not work with the CIA on Russian investigations when he actually did. This was important in renewing the warrants as it eliminated reasonable doubt that he was a Russian asset. According to The Federalist:

Clinesmith is the first individual to be charged as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the efforts in 2016 and 2017 to spy on the Trump campaign and Trump administration. Both Durham and Attorney General William Barr stated at the conclusion of the OIG investigation of the Page FISA warrants that they had reason to believe the entire investigation of Trump, which allegedly began in late July of 2016, was not legally predicated. Durham was tapped by Barr in May of 2019 to investigate the Russian collusion hoax and determine whether any criminal charges against those who perpetrated it were warranted.

Clinesmith’s deliberate falsification of a federal spy warrant was first revealed last December following a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG), headed by Michael Horowitz. Horowitz and his team wrote in a 434-page report that Clinesmith — identified in the report as “OGC Attorney” — altered an email from a separate U.S. federal agency, believed to be the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to falsely state that Page had never worked with the CIA to investigate suspected Russia agents operating within the U.S. In fact, as Clinesmith was told by the operative, Page had worked with the CIA previously, as well as with the FBI.

According to the OIG report, Clinesmith “[o]mitted Page’s prior relationship with another U.S. government agency, despite being reminded by the other agency in June 2017, prior to the filing of the final [FISA warrant] renewal application, about Page’s past status with that other agency.”

“Instead of including this information in the final renewal application,” the OIG report stated, Clinesmith “altered an email from the other agency so that the email stated that Page was ‘not a source’ for the other agency, which the FBI affiant relied upon in signing the final renewal application.”

