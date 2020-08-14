https://noqreport.com/2020/08/14/leftists-hope-youre-too-stupid-to-distinguish-between-mail-in-balloting-and-absentee-balloting/

Headlines today on multiple mainstream media outlets would have been hilarious if their agenda wasn’t so nefarious. They hopped on news that President Trump and his First Lady were against mail-in balloting, yet they’ve requested their absentee ballots in Florida. This is being painted as a contradiction, a way for the President to be a hypocrite because he’s okay with it as long as it’s him and not you, the average voter.

This is gaslighting. In fact, this is the most dishonest version of gaslighting because those pushing this notion are quite aware that they’re gaslighting. They know they’re being completely disingenuous by conflating ubiquitous mail-in balloting with absentee balloting, but it serves their purpose. It supports the leftist narrative. It benefits the Democratic Party’s agenda.

For them to achieve their goals, they must rely on the ignorance of average American voters. They’re hoping that you and I are too stupid to see through their lies. And they may be right. Unfortunately, the very easy to see differences between ubiquitous mail-in balloting an absentee balloting may elude most. For their sake and ours, here’s the difference, as I noted in this episode of the Conservative Playbook.

Absentee balloting requires the voter to request a ballot. This reduces the potential for voter fraud through mail by greatly reducing the number of ballots in circulation. It also reduces the chances that invalid ballots such as sent to the deceased or who have moved from their old address are commandeered by someone dishonest. Ubiquitous mail-in balloting, which the left wants and which President Trump opposes, puts millions of ballots in circulation in each state. This will lead to voter fraud on a wide scale. That’s not speculation. It’s not a potential. This is 100% certain. With ubiquitous mail-in balloting, the election results will be tainted be a certain, potentially large percentage of ballots that should never have been cast.

Stopping mail-in balloting isn’t about suppressing the vote. Every eligible voter has the opportunity to exercise their right. If they cannot or do not want to go to the polls because of coronavirus fear, they can request an absentee ballot. There’s no reason for them to fear this, of course, as Dr. Anthony Fauci noted in an answer to the question that mainstream media does not want you to hear:

FAUCI: “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote in person pic.twitter.com/M8kDuvzsQN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2020

The left is conflating mail-in balloting and absentee balloting when in reality they are very different things. One is necessary in a vibrant and effective constitutional republic. The other is an existential threat to our nation.

