https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/13/leviathan-and-its-enemies/

The days of incremental change, I believe, have left us,” said Councilman Keith Young, heralding the passage of a reparations resolution for blacks in Asheville, North Carolina, unanimously approved on July 14.

Asheville, which is 83 percent white and 12 percent black, is home to a black police chief, a black city manager, and several black city council members. The positions of power held by blacks throughout the city struck one dissenting denizen as an indication that blacks can succeed in Asheville. Young, who proposed the resolution, is black.

In support of the measure, a white Asheville resident named David Greenson declared: “White people: We have to realize that we are complicit, and our souls are in jeopardy.” But west of Asheville, far more precious things than Greenson’s soul were in jeopardy.

On a Sunday afternoon in Wilson, North Carolina, two weeks after the triumph in Asheville, Darius Sessoms calmly approached 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant as he rode his bicycle in front of his father’s house. Hinnant was set to start kindergarten the next day, but he would never make it there. Instead, his two sisters, 7 and 8, watched as Sessoms put a gun to their brother’s head, fired off a round, and returned home as if he had just slaughtered a lamb.

Perhaps Sessoms had not heard of the Asheville resolution, or Greenson’s apology on behalf of the white race.

America’s Most Hated Group

Although it was a murder worthy of national outrage, it mostly came and went. There was little sound or fury. The bright lights of morality who have been lecturing us these many months about the meaning of justice in the media remain conspicuously silent, as do prominent members of both political parties. It was only recently that America initiated a plunge into paroxysms of madness and mayhem in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after erratically resisting arrest. The religious fervor that has fluttered through our politics in the wake of Floyd’s death put wind under the wings of the Asheville resolution, and other like grievance proposals.

Floyd died with a cocktail of methamphetamine and fentanyl swirling in his veins, and a rap sheet of nine drug and theft charges trailing after him. Nevertheless, following his death, Floyd received a state funeral fit for Cyrus the Great. He was carried into the next life within a golden casket, while the part of weeping maiden was played by Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, who knelt before the pall and shed trembling tears. Republicans would not allow themselves to be outdone by Frey.

The little lawmaker from Florida, Marco Rubio, took to the Senate floor in memory of Floyd to preach his own boilerplate version of what just about every other Republican had to say—a lecture on the need to “confront systemic and unaddressed racial disparities in our nation.” Presumably these are the disparities that compelled Floyd to resist arrest, and Sessoms to murder a white child in cold blood. Indeed, like Floyd, Sessoms, too, is well-traveled in criminality.

According to the Wilson Times, Sessoms was convicted of felony larceny of firearms in Wilson County in March 2016, a misdemeanor maintaining a place for a controlled substance in Wake County in April 2016, and felony marijuana possession in Nash County in November 2016.

At the time of the shooting, Sessoms had two pending counts of felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance in Wilson County. There’s a good chance that if Sessoms ends up in federal prison, he will benefit from the First Step Act, shepherded by the White House’s leading dunces, Jared Kushner, Brooke Rollins, and Ja’Ron Smith. All of whom urged the president to stay his hand or use a soft touch for quelling civil unrest, and who likely will advise him to look away from Hinnant’s body.

The reason the murder of a 5-year-old elicits crickets, whereas the death of Floyd resulted in city blocks reduced to cinders, is simple. Unlike Floyd, Hinnant was white, therefore, a member of America’s most hated group. His murder is illustrative of a sinister trend.

Leaving Law and Order Behind

Last month in Ohio, a black man named Isaiah Jackson out on parole posed for a picture by kneeling on the neck of a bawling, white two-year-old child. The caption on the photograph Jackson snapped and posted to social media signaled support for Black Lives Matter. Again, the toddler appeared to be the only one who shed a tear, as a deafening silence resounded from most of the media and political class.

Just days after authorities apprehended Jackson, the Senate Republicans launched a virtue-signaling tweet from their official account commemorating the death of Floyd, and the legacy the Stupid Party intends to build in his honor. “One month ago, George Floyd was murdered,” read the tweet, apparently quoting Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “One day ago, Senate Democrats walked away from police reform.”

By pandering, the Stupid Party will either alienate its voters or successfully move some of them to the Left on criminal justice. In either case effectively killing the political basis for a law and order platform capable of keeping communities safe. The GOP’s middle-American base that yet retains an affinity for law and order may, therefore, wonder if the party has left them to bleed out, as Black Lives Matter sympathizers did Jessica Doty Whitaker, a white woman shot dead on July 5 in Indiana.

During an altercation between her group of friends and a pro-Black Lives Matter group, Whittaker reportedly shouted: “All lives matter.” Then all parted ways after having seemingly avoided conflict—until someone from the pro-Black Lives Matter group opened fire, striking and killing Whittaker. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, and a family that continues to be harassed by the mob that claimed her life. “Good riddance to another racist,” wrote a Black Lives Matter supporter on Whittaker’s Facebook page. “Plz let there be more.”

Not long before Whittaker’s murder, Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program to defend his conviction that the GOP ought to embrace the message of Black Lives Matter. “I support anybody that does have a grievance to be able to air it, and that is it,” he said. No word yet from Braun on taking up the cause of a white woman murdered for airing out her grievances on behalf of all lives.

“Reimagining” Jim Crow

The killings of these white Americans follow a series of brazenly discriminatory moves against whites in the academic, corporate, and political spheres.

A Justice Department investigation recently revealed that Yale University illegally discriminated against white, as well as Asian, applicants in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act while receiving millions in taxpayer funding. In Evanston, Illinois, School District 65 announced its plan to reopen the schools for in-person instruction on September 29. In a report titled “Reimagining Education, A Guide to the 2020-2021 School Year,” however, the district’s “task forces” and administrators outlined their plan to prioritize the following: “students receiving free or reduced lunch, Black and Brown students, students who received an I [Incomplete] or less than 50% on their report cards, emerging bilinguals, and students with IEPs.”

While whites are being “reimagined” to the back of the bus in Illinois and passed over by the Ivy League, their professional counterparts are being laid off and passed up elsewhere.

Chevron announced it “expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44% from 38% last year.” In other words, Chevron is deliberately firing whites, specifically white men, while retaining non-whites and women.

And Chevron is far from alone. “Leaders from 27 firms that represent many of New York’s dominant industries banded together to create the New York Jobs CEO Council, which aims to hire 100,000 people from low-income Black, Latino and Asian communities by 2030,” CNBC reported.

Again, in plain English, perfectly qualified whites, even if they are low-income, will be passed up for less-qualified nonwhites.

Critical Race Theory in the Federal Government

Compare the firms on the New York Jobs CEO Council to the White House’s “Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups,” and you will find not a few of these entities have access to the president of the United States and his policy shops. This is not surprising, considering that the federal government in general and the executive branch specifically have become the epicenters of anti-white ideology.

A set of leaked documents from the Treasury Department obtained by documentary filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo reveals the pervasiveness of critical race theory in the federal government. The documents detail a plan to be executed by a team of “trainers” to convert “everyone in the federal government” to “antiracism.”

To begin, Rufo explains, “the trainers set the ground rules: they claim that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ and insist that white employees must ‘struggle to own their racism’ and accept their ‘unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility.’” The Treasury Department is part of the executive branch.

What we are witnessing is the rapid emergence of a new Jim Crow, in which whites are the targets of discrimination. Whites are already disproportionate victims not only of police shootings, but of interracial violence. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data show black-on-white killings consistently occur at roughly twice the rate than vice versa—and yet FBI Director Christopher Wray believes white supremacy presents a “persistent” and “pervasive” threat to the United States. Data from Wray’s own agency thoroughly discredits that assertion, but his claim nevertheless reveals some truth.

Wray’s patently false comments reveal that the egalitarian ideology at the core of the modern American regime is merely a mask that power wears. By playing up the scarecrow of “white supremacy,” government apparatus like the FBI or the Treasury Department justify their abuses and growth. Likewise, the egalitarian ethic of corporate America masks its own ruthless exploitation.

Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods promotes “diversity” because stores that have more nonwhite employees are less likely to unionize, leaked internal documents show. Facebook’s “Diversity Initiative” of favoring visa workers in hiring obscures the real motive: the stay of these foreigners in the United States is contingent on their employment, therefore, they are less prone to complaining about bad wages and working conditions. A “diverse” workforce is a docile one.

The promotion of “diversity” in academia justifies the existence of salaried administrators, therapeutic “task forces,” and the continued fleecing of taxpayers despite impoverished academic outcomes. Lowered educational achievement merely acts as a rationale for more therapists, administrators, task forces, bias response teams, offices of diversity and inclusion, and intrusive “reimaginings” to beat back the specter of bigotry. Schools and universities also receive millions in federal funding as part of “diversity” initiatives, to be processed, distributed, and administered by managers nested in agencies such as the Office of Minority Health. Minorities are eligible for loans and grants simply on the basis of their race, therefore, appear as sumptuous cash cows for the halls of higher learning.

The movement to defund the police that is now in vogue will not crack the managerial regime, but expand and strengthen its reach. Armies of therapeutic managers, from social workers to “mental health responders,” ostensibly will take the place of local police, while more law enforcement responsibilities will be transferred into the hands of federal agencies.

The reason the ruling class turns a blind eye to the plight of whites is that we are governed by cowards. More importantly, an immense amount of wealth and power depends on a structure masked by the ideology of egalitarianism.

This ideology is used by the aggrieved as a weapon against whites and their allies to secure a variety of affirmative benefits, while the managerial regime uses those grievances as a justification for the growth and consolidation of its social, cultural, and political functions. The sinecures and salaries of myriad varieties of managers in virtually every sphere of American life, as well as millions of beneficiaries from the underclass to think tanks, are dependent on this system.

Against this leviathan, then, what is the life of a Cannon Hinnant or a Jessica Doty Whittaker? “It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

