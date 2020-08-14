https://theduran.com/liberal-explains-why-they-are-voting-for-trump-the-democrats-are-not-liberal-anymore/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rapist Bill Clinton To Speak At Democrat National Convention Despite Court Docs Claiming He Flew To Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’
August 11, 2020
BOOM: Top Dr. Ramin Oskoui on Fascist Fauci: ‘I’m Hearing Someone Who Frankly Is Very Manipulative and Dishonest’
August 1, 2020
Democrat Jihad Squad Member Rashida Tlaib Violated Campaign Finance Law, House Ethics Committee Unanimously Rules
August 7, 2020
NY Bar Says Liquor License Suspended Over “F*CK CUOMO” Menu
August 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy