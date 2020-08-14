https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/louisville-city-council-takes-1st-step-ban-praying-right-outside-abortion-centers/

(LIFE NEWS) The city of Louisville, Kentucky is considering an ordinance that would prohibit pro-lifers from sidewalk counseling or even peacefully praying within 12 feet of an abortion facility.

WLKY reports a Louisville Metro Council committee approved the buffer zone ordinance Wednesday in a 4-2 vote. It now heads to the full city council for consideration.

If it passes, the buffer zone would prohibit pro-lifers from coming within 12 feet of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, which aborts unborn babies up to 22 weeks of pregnancy, and the city Planned Parenthood. Though the ordinance would apply to all protesters outside all city health care clinics, the ordinance targets pro-lifers who stand outside abortion facilities.

