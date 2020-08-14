https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-arrested-for-stabbing-one-year-after-assaulting-activist-in-berkeley_3461732.html

The man caught on video assaulting a conservative activist in California last year was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing another man.

Zachary Greenberg, 30, was arrested on Sunday night after officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in Princeton, Calif.

The victim told San Mateo deputies that a male subject got into an argument with him related to him riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

“During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim numerous times with a 4-inch pocket folding knife,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies located Greenberg and located the knife. The suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon while the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Zachary Greenberg in a mugshot released by authorities on Aug. 9, 2020. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the mugshot of the suspect and other pictures, Greenberg is the same man who assaulted an activist on the campus of the University of Berkeley last year. The men also share the same name.

Harmeet Dhillon is a lawyer who is representing Hayden Williams, the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) activist who was attacked by Greenberg in 2019.

“Why is this violent criminal still free-ranging around the Bay Area?” Dhillon wrote in a social media statement. According to KRON 4, Greenberg is already out of prison on $35,000 bail, with an expected arraignment on November 16.

Dhillon wondered when Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley would take action in her client’s case.

O’Malley’s office didn’t return a request for comment on the latest developments in the assault. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office didn’t answer when asked whether Greenberg is being held, and whether deputies were aware of his previous arrest.

President Donald Trump and Hayden Williams at the CPAC convention in Oxon Hill, Md., on March 2, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Greenberg was charged in March 2019 with three felony counts.

Williams told The Epoch Times that he was manning a table recruiting for TPUSA when Greenberg approached him. Williams pulled out his phone to record the confrontation.

After unleashing expletives and insults, Greenberg punched Williams in the face before fleeing.

President Donald Trump brought Williams up on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference, telling the crowd the man “took a hard punch in the face for all of us.”

Trump, a Republican, proposed an idea that day to protect free speech on college campuses. He signed an executive order later in the month aimed at doing just that.

