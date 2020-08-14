https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/512078-manhattan-da-argues-trump-is-not-entitled-to-details-on-probe

The Manhattan district attorney's office told a federal court on Friday that President Trump is not entitled to ask for information about its investigation involving his tax returns and other financial records.

The prosecutors pushed back in a pair of court filings after Trump’s attorneys sought a hearing to begin obtaining information about the probe, including its subpoena for the tax returns.

Trump last week challenged the district attorney’s assertion that it is pursuing a wide-ranging criminal investigation into his businesses, arguing that the subpoena to his accountants is overly broad and intended to illegally harass him.

The district attorney’s office, which has accused the president of trying to delay the subpoena from being enforced, argued on Friday that Trump has failed to establish a valid legal challenge to the grand jury investigation and has no right to seek discovery about the probe.

“This, of course, is not how a grand jury functions,” the prosecutors wrote in one of their filings. “A subpoena recipient is not entitled to discovery in a separate, civil lawsuit.”

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump does not have any special immunity to such grand jury subpoenas, sending the case back to the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

The president’s legal team then raised a new legal challenge to the subpoena, and is pushing for the court to hold evidence hearings on the scope of the investigation.

Trump’s attorney did not immediately respond when asked for comment Friday.

