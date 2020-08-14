https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/512043-marge-simpson-responds-to-kamala-harris-comparison

Marge Simpson says she’s “pissed off” after Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted this week that Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Hillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE (Calif.), the new Democratic vice presidential pick, “sounds like” her.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

The fictional character responded Friday in a video on the official “Simpsons” Twitter account.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Simpson says.

“Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment,” she says, adding that as an “ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

The longtime Fox character’s reference to being a “suburban housewife” echoes language from President Trump Donald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE, who has used the phrase more than once to describe a demographic he believes he will win in November.

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Ellis swiped back at the cartoon character, saying “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat … by mail,” an allusion to Democrats’ efforts to expand access to mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, prompting an onslaught of criticism against the California senator from Trump and his allies.

Trump has since called Harris “nasty,” “angry” and “sort of a madwoman,” attacks that critics say will do nothing to improve his low poll numbers among female voters.

