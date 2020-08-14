https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/08/13/yikes-nba-clay-travis-triggers-mark-cuban-by-pointing-out-woke-nba-ratings-are-in-the-crapper-compared-to-fox-news/

Hey guys, did you know the NBA was back? No? Well, don’t feel bad … it doesn’t seem like many other people know either.

Especially when going head-to-head with Fox News programming like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Clay Travis was good enough to shine a little light on their ratings for Twitter:

Double yikes, NBA.

He continued.

Ouch.

So much ouch, in fact, that he all but triggered Mark Cuban who tried to laugh off the abysmal ratings and blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harrs?

Yeah.

That’s totally it, Mark. It has nothing to do with the social justice anti-American crap the NBA has been pushing or the ridiculous games in a ‘hotel’ without fans.

If we could roll our eyes back in our heads any further they’d get stuck there.

Hey, whaddya say, Mark?

He had NOTHING to say.

Because we all know he doesn’t want to make Chairman Xi unhappy.

It’s all about the Benjamins.

