https://www.dailywire.com/news/mika-meltdown-msnbc-host-loses-it-on-show-while-repeatedly-berating-trump

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski repeatedly ranted throughout Friday’s broadcast of the show over everything Donald Trump, suggesting that he was intentionally letting people die from COVID-19.

Brzezinski, who appeared to be in a near state of rage throughout the show, repeatedly berated the president with names, and later, at the end of the show, said, “If you’re sensing a little intensity here, I’m a little amped up because this is an emergency.”

The video clip below, compiled by Grabien News founder Tom Elliott, is a supercut video that shows the highlights from Brzezinski’s ravings.

Transcript and video below:

There’s clear disdain that I have for this president, but look at the facts. Look at how he’s worn us down from his paid off pornstar to Russia lies to racism in Charlottesville. Racism across the board. Children in cages. I mean lie after lie after lie. Conspiracy theories.

Our country right now is really at a breaking point if we don’t find a way to hold this president accountable with his attempts to undermine the Post Office and also his apparent negligence, perhaps purposeful, on saving the American people’s lives in this pandemic.

You are pathetic at this point.

With his calamitous coronavirus leadership, it’s killing Americans every day. He could be keeping people alive; he’s choosing not to.

Every day, this president looks more ridiculous. The clothes fall off.

I mean, Mitch McConnell, wake up! Wake up and smell the coffee. Don’t you see what’s–, you wanna hold to the–, you’re going to have nothing at the rate you’re going. At the rate you’re letting him go.

Can’t you see what is happening? I know you have a lot of special interests in your state and maybe money coming in from Russia and interests. Your wife works in the administration, but wake up. It’s not about losing the Senate. We’re losing much more than the Senate.

You can be sure that you will never see me on Fifth Avenue, ever, ever. Because he has said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. I believe him. … I, I ask for you to appeal to members of his administration, those who still have a brain, those who aren’t somehow brain washed by the cult leader, or those who aren’t such stooges and so interested in their own special interests and the money they might make somehow that they could care for one second about this country.

Talk about ditsy, talk about a ditsy, stupid, botched response to a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands of people, over 160,000 right now, this is on you.

It’s idiotic and it’s killing people, and you get up there and talk about Joe Biden being wrong? There’s nobody who has been more wrong about this than President Donald Trump.

Many of those deaths, Mr. President, are on you and your terrible response to this virus. Obvious terrible response. But you say that children miraculously just don’t get it? You’re wrong. There’s no one who has been more wrong than you on this, and you’re the President of the United States.

I’m thinking of Tulsa, where the Trump campaign took the social distancing stickers off the chairs and squished people together and made them click on a waiver saying, “You can’t sue if you get the coronavirus and die from coming to this rally.” How stupid can you be at this point if you follow this president? I beg you not to be for your life. But I ask you, Dave Aronberg, is there any legal recourse if you get this virus because of the stupidity of this president?

If you’re sensing a little intensity here, I’m a little amped up because this is an emergency.